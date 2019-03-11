A look at the impact of a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship 20 years later

HOUSTON - Did you know since the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began in 1932, more than $475M have been committed to the young people of Texas? Chairman of Scholarship Administrations, Tricia Koch along with 1998 scholarship recipient, Echo Green share more.

"There's 33,000 volunteers that put into getting these lifechanging scholarships for these kids... it fills my heart, every day out there I find joy... we're giving back to the community," said Koch.

