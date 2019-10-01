7 things to do in The Woodlands this weekend

HOUSTON - Looking for something to do in The Woodlands this weekend? We've got you covered. From family fun to smooth R&B jams, this neck of the woods is definitely worth exploring.

1. Sunset & S'mores

From the event description:

An evening climb ending with a campfire and making s'mores is our recipe for an amazing Friday night! Join us on the first Friday evening of each month for our new program "Sunset & S'mores"! Participants climb for 2 hours beginning with Gear Up and Ground School. As the sun sets, we will have a fire to roast marshmallows and make s'mores!

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 4:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Texas TreeVentures, 6464 Creekside Forest Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77389

Price: $40

Click here for more details.

2. Woodforest Harvest Fest

From the event description:

Join us at the Christine-Allen Park and Montgomery County Lake Creek Preserve for fun and educational activities related to the fall and outdoors! Native landscaping & butterfly gardens, information about the Lake Creek watershed, rainfall simulator, trail hikes, Woodland fire and wildlife safety, Smokey the Bear, learn to fish, live local wildlife, petting zoo, face painting, bounce house and other great activities to get you geared up for fall!

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Christine Allen Nature Park, 5831 Woodforest Pkwy. S. Montgomery, TX 77316

Price: FREE

Click here for more details.

3. Oak Ridge North Fall Festival

From the event description:

The City of Oak Ridge North will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 5th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Along with vendor booths, the event will feature great food, face painting, balloons, photo booth, pumpkin patch, bounce houses, trackless train, old fashion carnival games, prize giveaways and much more!

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Marilyn Edgar Park, 26531 S. Hillside Dr. Spring, TX 77386

Price: FREE

Click here for more details.

4. Community Safety Expo

From the event description:

The Woodlands Township Neighborhood Watch invites you to come and experience the lights and sirens of public safety at the National Night Out Community Safety Expo. This free hands-on event is fun for all ages and offers the opportunity for residents to meet and thank the public safety agencies that keep our community safe! Enjoy live music from Vinyl Arcade. Entertainment and public safety demonstrations are scheduled throughout the event.

When: Sat., Oct. 5 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Northshore Park, Lake Woodlands 2505 Lake Woodlands Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77381

Price: FREE

Click here for more details.

5. Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Keith Sweat and Kem

From the event description:

The fall concert extravaganza is back for 2019 in The Woodlands and for the first time ever, Majic Under The Stars welcomes the one, the only Maze featuring Frankie Beverly! For one night only you can catch the iconic Maze alongside the likes of Kem, New Jack hitmaker Keith Sweat and Houston's only singing DJ, Dana Jackson!

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 2005 Lake Robbins Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77380

Price: $35 - $179.50

Click here for more details.

6. Southern Star Dinner Benefitting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

From the event description:

Thistle Draft Shop is partnering with Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe to bring awareness to the topic of Talking About Suicide. Profit benefits go to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Chef Ernesto Villarreal is creating a five-course dinner paired with Southern Star Beer and selected wines from Favorite Brands. We are thankful for the additional sponsors for this event: Blue Horizon Seafood, Jake's Finer Foods, Flour House Baker & Matt Cross, Pie in the Sky, Houston Dairymaids, Bluebonnet Coffee.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Southern Star Brewing, 3525 North Frazier St. Conroe, TX 77303

Price: $100

Click here for more details.

7. Joel's Garage at The Woodlands Concert in the park

From the event description:

We are excited to kick off the fall concert series of The Woodlands "Concert in the Park." Come join us as we pay tribute to some of the best classic rock. We will be featuring several new songs and are joined by an amazing new singer! Come check us out. Free admission- family and dog friendly- bring a lawn chair

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Northshore Park, Lake Woodlands 2505 Lake Woodlands Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77381

Price: FREE

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.