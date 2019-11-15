7 Houston spots for cheap late-night eats

Looking for good places to curb those post-club cravings? If you're tired of Whataburger or just want a place where you can sit and eat with your friends because you're still not ready to go home, these Houston faves are open late.

1. House of Pies (All Locations)

What night owls say:

"House of Pies is THE late night spot, so if you're expecting to come to an empty place at 12 or 1 in the morning, you'll be surprised to see just how busy they are. The food is homey and comforting, as well as the building itself. I've been here on multiple occasions...Overall, I've had no problems with this place and will continue coming back for a late night snack." – Hailey P.

Hours: 24/7

Where: Multiple locations

Link: www.houseofpies.com

2. The Burger Joint

Photo courtesy of The Burger Joint

What night owls say:

"Perfect spot for late night food. Nothing to dislike about this restaurant; good food and good service." – George A.

Hours: Sun. – Thurs. 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., Fri. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Where: 2703 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006

Link: www.burgerjointhtx.com

3. Katz's Deli & Bar

What night owls say:

"Late night, early morning, or lunch, you can't go wrong with this hot spot. The food is very good. The menu has a lot of options. Just because it's 2am don't expect to just walk right in and be seated, this is a popular spot, but the wait is never long." – Ernest P.

Hours: 24/7

Where: 616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006

Link: www.katzsneverkloses.com

4. BB's Tex-Orleans (Montrose)

Photo courtesy of BB's Tex-Orleans

What night owls say:

"BB's is the best post Club after let out meal you can sensibly have that will give you substance at a late hour. My goals are the burger and debris riddled po boy to name a few good dishes. Also try the hush puppies and Gumbo which are reasonably priced and cooked for comfort." – Corey C.

Hours: Sun. – Wed. 11 a.m. – 3 a.m., Thurs. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Where: 2710 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006

Link: www.bbstexorleans.com/locations/montrose

5. El Rey Taqueria

What night owls say:

"Great place to eat anytime of the day...breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night! All great! They're open until 3:00 AM! I always get the chicken tortilla soup on cold days, or else my go to is the Cuban Taco and Taco Al Pastor. Both are so delicious and never leave me disappointed. On Tuesdays, they have a taco Tuesday special, but two get one free!" – Kaitlyn K.

Hours: Mon. – Wed. 7 a.m. – 12 a.m., Thurs. – Sat. 7 a.m. – 3 a.m., Sun. 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 910 Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77007

Link: www.elreytaqueria.com

6. Pho Bình By Night

What night owls say:

"Went to Pho Binh late night with my cousins. It is a great stop for late night eats, and the pho is pretty great too. It is super busy on weekend nights particularly. I would highly recommend this place if you are in the area and looking for a late night bowl of pho to satisfy that craving!" – Christina M.

Hours: Sun. & Tues. – Thurs. 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Fri. & Sat. 4 p.m. – 3 a.m., Mon. CLOSED

Where: 12148 Bellaire Blvd Ste 101 Houston, TX 77072

Link: www.phobinh.com/by-night

7. Frank's Pizza

Photo courtesy of Frank's Pizza

What night owls say:

"My absolute favorite Houston pizza!! Whether you are grabbing a pizza to go or stopping in for a late night slice, the pizza is always fresh, non-greasy and cooked to perfection. It's even better with the addition of Frank's backyard next door. Perfect combination of great pizza, great drinks and great atmosphere!" – Ashley R.

Hours: Sun. – Wed. 11a.m. – 10 p.m., Thurs. 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Fri. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Where: 417 Travis St Houston, TX 77002

Link: www.frankspizza.com

