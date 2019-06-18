HL Events

5 wellness hot spots to add to your travel bucket list

A round up of relaxing wellness retreats to escape the stress

HOUSTON - If you're on the hunt for a relaxing trip this summer, senior editor at Travel Zoo, Gabe Saglie shares 5 spots with deep discounts! 
 

Wellness Travel

  • One of the fastest growing trends in the travel industry
  • Results from Travelzoo’s latest survey of 2000 Americans
  • 97% of respondents said they make health and wellness a priority with 67% focusing on their health and wellness more this year compared to last year
  • 26% of respondents are planning a wellness vacation in 2019, a 271% jump from 2018
  • 63% of respondents try to incorporate health and wellness into their travel plans
  • The #1 reason respondents have not taken a wellness vacation before: ‘cost is too high’ (58%)
  • 46% of respondents said they look for healthy food options as a wellness activity when they travel


Spa by Alessandra at Hotel Alessandra

  • Houstonia Magazine picked the Alessandra Hotel as a "standout" hotel for a staycation, thanks in part to the spa -- a "sanctuary" and "intimate space" -- that offers "phenomenal" treatments
  • Hotel is new – it opened in 2017 – and spa treatments incorporate in-season fruits and herbs
  • $199 (reg. $390) for 60-Min Massage and 60-Min Facial with bubbly, valet & rooftop pool 
     

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf-Astoria Resort, Phoenix

  • Historic, celeb-friendly 5-Star resort with 8 pools, 6 eateries & the birthplace of the Tequila Sunrise cocktail
  • Marilyn Monroe loved the Catalina Pool here and the Reagans honeymooned at this resort
  • Club-level rooms: complimentary breakfast, happy hour and personally drawn sea-salt baths at night
  • $199/night. in an Ocatilla Club Room (40% off) with parking & daily $25 resort credit
  • Travel through September


Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, FL

  • Sprawling resort designed like a waterfront village with multiple restaurants & 85-slip marina
  • Spa treatments feature locally inspired treatments; there’s also an adults-only Tranquility Pool and a modern fitness center
  • Fishing charters and tennis are popular pastimes
  • $169/night. (60% off) with $50 resort credit
  • Travel through December
     

Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

  • Mega luxurious AAA 5-Diamond resort on 45 oceanfront, mangrove forest-sided acres
  • Resort features 5 freshwater pools, 3 upscale restaurants (inc. 2 that have earned the AAA 4-Diamond rating), an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed course and a 37,000-sq.ft. spa w/mineral pools
  • Guests can pedal around on one of the BMW bicycles stationed throughout the property
  • Hotel's bars feature a variety of top-shelf options, including over 100 different tequilas, mezcals and sakes
  • $999 for 3-night ALL-INCLUSIVE stay (55% off) w/$150 in spa & gold credits
  • Travel through December
     

Casa Chameleon Mal Pais, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

  • Intimate adults-only luxe resort tucked into a lush seam of rain forest on a cliff overlooking the ocean
  • Each villa: exceptionally airy, with full walls that open up to the outdoors plus air conditioning, has a private patio with infinity pool, and lack TVs and phones
  • On-site restaurant offers healthy food options and cooking lessons
  • For fitness buffs, guests can book private yoga classes, martial arts lessons & session with a personal trainer
  • $205/night. (40% off) with breakfast + dinner daily
  • Travel through December


BONUS: The Stopover Secret

  • Stopover programs by various international airlines give you 2 vacations for the price of 1
  • For example:
  • TAP Air Portugal: just voted best Stopover Program in the World (Global Traveler)
  • Stopover in Lisbon for up to 5 nights on outbound or return at no extra cost
  • TAP extends hotel discounts, free city tours, shopping perks, etc.
  • Roundtrip fares w/stopover in Lisbon starting at $309 round trip.
  • Houston flyers need to connect: Miami, NYC, Boston, SFO, DC or Chicago
  • Other European airlines that do this include Aer Lingus (Ireland), Finnair (Finland), KLM (the Netherlands) and IcelandAir (Iceland)
     

