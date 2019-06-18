5 wellness hot spots to add to your travel bucket list

HOUSTON - If you're on the hunt for a relaxing trip this summer, senior editor at Travel Zoo, Gabe Saglie shares 5 spots with deep discounts!
Wellness Travel
- One of the fastest growing trends in the travel industry
- Results from Travelzoo’s latest survey of 2000 Americans
- 97% of respondents said they make health and wellness a priority with 67% focusing on their health and wellness more this year compared to last year
- 26% of respondents are planning a wellness vacation in 2019, a 271% jump from 2018
- 63% of respondents try to incorporate health and wellness into their travel plans
- The #1 reason respondents have not taken a wellness vacation before: ‘cost is too high’ (58%)
- 46% of respondents said they look for healthy food options as a wellness activity when they travel
Spa by Alessandra at Hotel Alessandra
- Houstonia Magazine picked the Alessandra Hotel as a "standout" hotel for a staycation, thanks in part to the spa -- a "sanctuary" and "intimate space" -- that offers "phenomenal" treatments
- Hotel is new – it opened in 2017 – and spa treatments incorporate in-season fruits and herbs
- $199 (reg. $390) for 60-Min Massage and 60-Min Facial with bubbly, valet & rooftop pool
Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf-Astoria Resort, Phoenix
- Historic, celeb-friendly 5-Star resort with 8 pools, 6 eateries & the birthplace of the Tequila Sunrise cocktail
- Marilyn Monroe loved the Catalina Pool here and the Reagans honeymooned at this resort
- Club-level rooms: complimentary breakfast, happy hour and personally drawn sea-salt baths at night
- $199/night. in an Ocatilla Club Room (40% off) with parking & daily $25 resort credit
- Travel through September
Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, FL
- Sprawling resort designed like a waterfront village with multiple restaurants & 85-slip marina
- Spa treatments feature locally inspired treatments; there’s also an adults-only Tranquility Pool and a modern fitness center
- Fishing charters and tennis are popular pastimes
- $169/night. (60% off) with $50 resort credit
- Travel through December
Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Mega luxurious AAA 5-Diamond resort on 45 oceanfront, mangrove forest-sided acres
- Resort features 5 freshwater pools, 3 upscale restaurants (inc. 2 that have earned the AAA 4-Diamond rating), an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed course and a 37,000-sq.ft. spa w/mineral pools
- Guests can pedal around on one of the BMW bicycles stationed throughout the property
- Hotel's bars feature a variety of top-shelf options, including over 100 different tequilas, mezcals and sakes
- $999 for 3-night ALL-INCLUSIVE stay (55% off) w/$150 in spa & gold credits
- Travel through December
Casa Chameleon Mal Pais, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica
- Intimate adults-only luxe resort tucked into a lush seam of rain forest on a cliff overlooking the ocean
- Each villa: exceptionally airy, with full walls that open up to the outdoors plus air conditioning, has a private patio with infinity pool, and lack TVs and phones
- On-site restaurant offers healthy food options and cooking lessons
- For fitness buffs, guests can book private yoga classes, martial arts lessons & session with a personal trainer
- $205/night. (40% off) with breakfast + dinner daily
- Travel through December
BONUS: The Stopover Secret
- Stopover programs by various international airlines give you 2 vacations for the price of 1
- For example:
- TAP Air Portugal: just voted best Stopover Program in the World (Global Traveler)
- Stopover in Lisbon for up to 5 nights on outbound or return at no extra cost
- TAP extends hotel discounts, free city tours, shopping perks, etc.
- Roundtrip fares w/stopover in Lisbon starting at $309 round trip.
- Houston flyers need to connect: Miami, NYC, Boston, SFO, DC or Chicago
- Other European airlines that do this include Aer Lingus (Ireland), Finnair (Finland), KLM (the Netherlands) and IcelandAir (Iceland)
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.