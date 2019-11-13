5 ways to give back in Houston for World Kindness Day

HOUSTON - November 13 is World Kindness Day, so we've teamed up with the organization Volunteer Houston to highlight 5 ways to give back.

1. Jesse Jones Park Volunteers

Projects may include the following: pollinator garden maintenance, vegetation management, habitat restoration, native plant propagation, biological surveys, and more throughout the year. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants need to wear closed-toe shoes and bring their own gloves. Long pants, a hat, and a refillable water bottle are recommended.

2. Down Syndrome Association of Houston

The Down Syndrome Association of Houston is uniting to raise funds at the 2019 Houston Buddy Walk. It's happening on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sam Houston Race Park. Volunteers are needed for event set up, welcome lanes, stage help, walk path motivators and breakdown.

3. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts three, monthly, giant fresh produce distributions to the community. All are welcome to come and receive food. They distribute to approximately 350 families. Volunteers are needed to help with the distribution at the Gulf Freeway location.

4. Education Rainbow Challenge

The Education Rainbow Challenge (ERC) is a catalyst for the math and science education of young children in public schools in the Greater Houston area. Volunteers are needed for contest days, science experiments, test monitors, team judging, assisting with lunch, and hall and room monitors.

5. Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston

This group will engage in hands-on environmental stewardship by trimming trees, mulching, and watering at the Willow Waterhole Conservation Reserve in Houston. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels, so bring the whole family, your neighbors and your friends.

Volunteer Houston is the official disaster volunteer center for Houston. Since its inception in 1974, Volunteer Houston has been one of the city's main referral services, connecting people and agencies in volunteer efforts throughout the Greater Houston area. In October 2017, Volunteer Houston became a program of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Charitable Institution) and proud affiliate of Points of Light. We are grateful to John P. McGovern Foundation for their generous support of Volunteer Houston. Our mission is to connect passionate individuals, groups, and companies with non-profit agencies to transform the Greater Houston community through volunteerism.





