5 ways to celebrate Labor Day 2019 with the whole family

1894: Labor Day becomes an official U.S. holiday.

HOUSTON - Need some family-friendly ideas to fill up your three-day weekend? Houston Life has got you covered! Whether you're looking for classic Labor Day vibes with outdoor games and barbecue or something funky with live music, we've got five must-see events for the whole family.

Music on the Plaza: August 2019 at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Feeling artsy? MFAH is hosting the final summer session of Music on the Plaza this weekend. Attendees can enjoy local artists performing spoken-word poetry and live music. A cash bar and food vendors will also be available to satisfy the crowds.

When: Friday, August 30, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: The Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza 5101 Montrose Boulevard Houston, TX 77006

Admission: FREE

For more info, click here.



Sugar Land Tribute to Queen at Sugar Land Town Square

Rock out this Labor Day weekend with the Sugar Land Tribute to Queen at Sugar Land Town Square featuring Baroness: A Queen Tribute. Sing away the night as another summer bites the dust. The outdoor concert is free for all ages.

When: Friday, August 30, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sugarland Town Square 2711 Plaza Drive Sugar Land, TX

Admission: FREE

For more info, click here.



Labor Day Backyard BBQ at George Ranch

Go old school at George Ranch's Labor Day Backyard BBQ. Guests will enjoy classic 1930's food, fun and games at the period-style ranch. Families can learn historical facts about the Texas estate while enjoying the Labor Day festivities.



When: Saturday, August 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: George Ranch Historical Park 10215 FM 762 Rd. Richmond, TX 77469

Admission: $15; $12 ages 65 and up; $10 ages 4 to 12; free age 3 and under

For more info, click here.



Labor Day at Waterway Square

For the folks up north, don't fret! Labor Day at Waterway Square in The Woodlands is jam-packed with family fun. Live entertainment? Check. Pie eating contest? Check. Fireworks? Check. Say goodbye to summer with a bang!

When: Sunday, September 1, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Woodlands Waterway Square 31 Waterway Square Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Admission: FREE

For more info, click here.



Labor Day Fun at Lone Star Flight Museum

Looking for a unique way to celebrate the long weekend? Labor Day Fun at Lone Star Flight Museum has just the ticket! Guests have full access to the museum exhibits, get free hot dogs and other refreshments and can partake in activities like crafts.

When: Monday, September 2, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Lonestar Flight Museum 11551 Aerospace Avenue Houston, TX 77034

Admission: $5; museum members free

For more info, click here.



