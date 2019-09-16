5 things we learned about Dennis Rodman on his visit to Houston Life

HOUSTON - Dennis Rodman is an NBA Hall of Famer who played for the Pistons, Spurs, Bulls, Lakers and Mavericks. He led the NBA in rebounding for four consecutive years, and was recently featured on ESPN's 30 for 30.

He's in town for a special meet and greet event that's open to the public.

Where: Sam's Boat Richmond Avenue

When: Tonight, doors open at 6 p.m.

Here are 5 things we learned about Dennis Rodman.

1. HE USES FLIP PHONES... 5 TO BE EXACT

The reason why I got these flip phones is because the FBI they check my phones, because they think that Kim Jong Un is calling me every day.

2. HE WAS HOMELESS

I used to be homeless for two years in Dallas, Texas [...]. I'm no higher and no lower than anybody. I've never been, I never will [be].

3. HE GETS HIS NAILS DONE EVERY 2 WEEKS

4. HE'S A CVS GUY

I'm at CVS every day. Before I go to a hotel I go to CVS.

5. HE'S GOT MAD HAIRCUTTING SKILLS

We wanted to get to know more about Rodman, so we challenged him to a game of rapid fire.

RAPID FIRE WITH DENNIS RODMAN

DESCRIBE YOURSELF IN ONE WORD: HONEST

MOST INTERESTING PERSON YOU KNOW: DENNIS

FAVORITE FOOD: FISH

MORNING, NOON, OR NIGHT: NOON

BIGGEST FEAR: ME

WHAT MAKES YOU SMILE: LIFE

FAVORITE SUPERHERO: DENNIS RODMAN

HIDDEN TALENT: EX-WIVES

GUILTY PLEASURE: CANDY

Derrick, Courtney and Dennis after the segments...

