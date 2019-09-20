5 reasons to check out the Polish Harvest Festival

HOUSTON - You can experience Poland without ever leaving the city limits this weekend.

Houston's Polish community is hosting its annual Polish Harvest Festival at Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church in Houston.

The festival runs Sept. 20 to Sept. 22.

Here are five reasons why you should visit the Polish Harvest Festival

1. Learn about the old Polish tradition of Dożynki

This end of harvest jubilee celebration features old rituals and pageantry. There is always a harvest mass held indoors or outdoors with attendees dressed in traditional attire. They bring in harvest wreaths, herbs, grains, baskets of fruit and other crops to symbolize the abundance of harvest. Afterwards, the celebration begins with a big feast, folk dancing and music.

2. Experience the culture

Whether you're shopping at one of their unique vendor booths or enjoying the tastes of Poland, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Attendees can find handmade, one of a kind items like Polish Dolls, Polish wood plate carvings and boxes, specialty artwork, pisanki (Polish Easter eggs), bursztyn (Polish amber jewelry), a variety of books on Poland, linens and much more.

3. The music and traditional folk dances

The Wawel dancers will be performing a wide variety of traditional folk dances. Attendees will also enjoy the sounds of the Alex Meixner Band. He's a nationally acclaimed musician, performer, bandleader, educator and a leading advocate of polka music.

4. Taste authentic and traditional Polish food

From the traditional stuffed dumpling known as a pierogi to golabki (cabbage rolls), kielbasa (sausage), bigos (hunter's stew) and much more. You don't want to miss out on all of the delicious food, especially the fresh baked breads and desserts.

5. Affordable tickets

The festival is free for all attendees on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets are only $5 on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. Adults 65+ and children 12 and under are always free.

Parking is free in designated locations.

For more information on the Polish Harvest Festival, click here.

