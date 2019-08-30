5 must-see events in Port Aransas, Texas this fall

HOUSTON - School is in session, but that doesn't mean summer fun has to end.

Port Aransas is a short drive from Houston and the perfect beach vacation.

Beachtoberfest is 8 weeks long, running from September 13 – October 30.

It's a one-of-a-kind event with great weather, small crowds and the perfect place to kick back and relax.

President and CEO of The Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce, Jeffrey Hentz share more.

So many folks don't realize how big Port A's become in Mustang Island, it stretches over 18 miles, but really the core section of Port A… runs about a mile and a half wide, by 8 to 10 miles in length," – Hentz.

Port Aransas offers a large variety of accommodations to suit every guests' need.

We've got great accommodations for every lifestyle, every budget, so if you want to stay in the beautiful vacation home, or at a beach cottage, or at a cottage off of Alister street, or the traditional hotel/motel, you have it," – Hentz.

If you love seafood, listen up. They've got you covered.

One thing about Port A that jumps out at folks is that we're this non-commercial destination, and one of the biggest things that proves that true is our dining scene… we are number 1 in top foodie destinations in Texas. We've got every mom and pop restaurant… we're a town of 3,500 folks, we should have maybe two restaurants, we have almost 70 restaurants in Port A," – Hentz.

Check out these 5 must-see events in Port Aransas, TX., during Beachtoberfest:



#1. TEXAS SUPER CHEF THROWDOWN SERIES

The food scene is larger than you can ever imagine!

The Texas Super Chef Throwdown is happening September 18 – 21, 30 Texas chefs will go head-to-head to secure a spot in the World Food Championships.



#2. PORT A LIVE MUSIC FEST

The live music scene in Port Aransas is something you've never seen before. Over 20 bands from all over Texas will perform on October 4 and 5 at over 10 of Port Aransas hottest music venues.



#3. OLD TOWN FEST

Celebrate Port Aransas rich history, heritage and culture as you tour the 8 Wonders of Port A on October 18 and 19. Enjoy live music, food and beverages, along with a parade through Old Town.



#4. PORT A SURF CLASSIC "EXPRESSION SESSION"

A must-see Old Town event happening October 19. It features several categories of competitions for adults, kids and canines.



#5. BEACH PUMPKIN HUSTLE 5K

Wear your favorite halloween costume, and enjoy the scenic run on the beach happening October 26, at 8 a.m. Enjoy the s'mores party at the finish line.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE:

7 a.m. - Registration and packet pickup

8 a.m. - 5K run/walk

8:50 a.m. - Kids fun run

9:15 a.m. - Costume contest awards



Port Aransas is the place to relax and play without the hassle of crowded areas.

To plan your next beach getaway just click, here



Sponsored by Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce

