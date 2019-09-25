5 free library events around Houston for book-loving families

HOUSTON - Take a tech break with your family this weekend and pick up a book at your local library. From Pearland to Atascocita, we've rounded up five free family-friendly events for you and the gang to embark on.

1. ¡Música! A History of Hispanic Sounds in Houston

National Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 - October 15. To celebrate, the Houston Public Library is putting on an exhibition titled "¡ Música! A History of Hispanic Sounds in Houston" that highlights historical moments of the musical movement within our city. The showcase includes original photos, pieces from the Hispanic Archival Collections and so much more.

When: August 24th, 2019 - November 9th, 2019

Where: Julia Ideson Building 550 McKinney St. Houston, Texas 77002

Link: ¡Música! A History of Hispanic Sounds in Houston

2. Fun with Family

Get the kids out of the house and into the world of books year-round at Lone Star College Cy-Fair Library's Fun with Family sessions. Get ready to enjoy everything from singing, crafts, performances and of course stories. The event is always free, but tickets are required due to limited space.

When: Thursday, September 26, 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Where: Lone Star College Cy-Fair Library 9191 Barker Cypress Rd. Cypress, TX 77433

Link: Fun with Family

3. Tales for Tots

Is your tot ready to jump into reading? Tales for Tots is aimed to help toddlers boost their reading skills. Each session revolves around a particular theme and in addition to reading includes play-time, songs, crafts and more. Please note, all participants much register one week in advance. Late arrivals risk losing their slots to walk-ins.

When: Thursday, September 26, 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Where: Atascocita Branch Library 19520 Pinehurst Trail Dr. Atascocita, TX 77346

Link: Tales for Tots

4. STEM @ Your Library

Get your STEM on at Moody Library this Friday. Participants can enjoy an interactive learning experience with all types of science, technology, engineering and math fun. Get ready to experiment with different gadgets and create explosive concoctions. Libraries are for all kinds of learning.

When: Friday, September 27, 4:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Where: Moody Neighborhood Library 9525 Irvington Houston, TX 77076

Link: STEM @ Your Library

5. Puppy Dog Tales (Read to a Dog!)

Pearland Westside Library is teaming up again with Faithful Paw Pet Therapy for another session of "Puppy Dog Tales (Read to a Dog!)" The event allows children to improve their reading skills by practicing with a furry friend. Reading out loud to dogs helps boost the confidence of the reader, since pups never judge or correct them.

When: Saturday, September 28, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Pearland Westside Library 2803 Business Center Dr. # 101, Pearland, TX 77584

Link: Puppy Dog Tales (Read to a Dog!)

