HOUSTON - Mother's Day is here and if you still have no idea where to go or what to do, don't panic!

Sara Ahmed with Sugar Land Moms shares her top five fabulous things to do in Sugar Land.

5 Fabulous things to do in Sugar Land for Mother's Day

Explore Sugar Land Town Square Sugar Land Town Square recently launched the SLTX Studio and Mother's Day is the last day you can catch the immersive experience of The Whimsy World -- it's this gorgeous space full of whimsical art everywhere and a fabulous, unique experience. And they’ve got a 30% off promo code “LASTDAYS”! Grab a bite at Bella Green Head over to Bella Green for the most delicious dish called the Brick Chicken. Seriously, you’re going to thank me. Grab a seat on their lush outdoor patio and catch some rays with mom. Dance the Night Away Mother’s Day Soul Music Fest at Smart Financial Centre: The O’jays and Stephanie Mills will be performing so take your mom out for a night of great soul music Outdoor Fun with New Age Yoga Take mom for a fun outdoor yoga class with New Age Yoga at the Sugar Land Farmer’s Market on Sundays at Mercer Stadium (across from First Colony Mall). Get your downward dog on and then unwind with some yummy treats from local artisans and vendors. Sparkle with some Jewelry Head over to Kendra Scott by First Colony Mall and get mom something sparkly and then head over to the newly designed Lawn and grab some sunshine and pizza from Grimaldi’s.

For more fun things to do in Sugar Land, visit thesugarlandmoms.com.

