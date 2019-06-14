4 family-friendly events in Houston this summer

HOUSTON - If you are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained this summer, the Children's Museum of Houston is the perfect staycation. It offers different activities for ages ranging from 0 to 13 years of age that are included with their $12 admission.

“The Children’s Museum of Houston is celebrating an action-packed summer. We are open seven days a week now. We know that families are looking for things to do, and we got plenty of things lined up.,” said Leti Luna, spokesperson for the museum.

This summer, kids can get on in the action, and they can be the star of their own movie. The museum is celebrating movies all summer long with five “movie sets” spread throughout: Superhero City, Dino World, Wizarding Workshop, Space Trek and Pirate Paradise. Kids can dress up and be different characters.

Even though the SECRET spy game is not included (it’s only $7), there is musical daily play and a daily showing of the movie “Into the Spider-Verse.”

Here’s a list of other events happening this summer at the Children’s Museum of Houston.

EVENTS AT THE MUSEUM



1. Minion Madness

Kiddos can go totally bananas during an epic day of despicable fun with their favorite goggle-wearing henchmen. This is one-in-a-minion chance to meet Gru.

Day: Saturday, June 15

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Ticket price: included with general admission of $12

2. ComedySportz Houston improv workshops + Comedian Bruce Manners

Pick up a few tips and tricks from the pros from Houston's ComedySportz Group. Plus, guests can enjoy comedian Bruce Manners’ mind-blowing juggling and his hilarious comedy show.

Day: Saturday, June 15

Time: 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3p.m. and 4 p.m.

Ticket price: included with general admission of $12

3. BASF Kids’ Lab – Monday Summer Series

This award-winning global program encourages kids to discover the dynamic world of science and its wonders. Explore chemistry through engaging experiments and demonstrations. Dive into an action-packed science experiment and learn how and why some of the world’s marvels work.

Day: every Monday from now through Labor Day

Time: 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Ticket price: included with general admission of $12

4. Kidpendence Day

Universes unite as Captain America and Wonder Woman come together to inspire freedom and protection. Snap a picture with them, while celebrating the country's 243rd birthday.

Day: Thursday, July 4

Time: 110 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ticket price: included with general admission of $12

To buy tickets or for more information, call 713- 522-1138 or visit their website at cmhouston.org.

