3 of the craziest pickled foods you can find at Kingwood Town Center Park's 'In a Pickle Festival'

HOUSTON - "In a Pickle Festival" is the first of its kind.

The festival features over 50 pickled food items to sample for free, over 70 vendors to visit and over 100 unique items available for purchase.

All the fun is happening Saturday, September 7 at Kingwood Town Center Park.

Activities for the entire family include riding the mechanical bull, inflatable jumpies, pickleball and you can also enjoy live music and so much more.

A silent auction will also take place to raise money for Hunter Syndrome.

Check out these 3 must-try pickled foods:

#1: CRAZY PICKLES

A sweet dill pickle with garlic and chili pequin. Founder of In a Pickle Festival, Krystal Kertman, created this recipe.

#2: JUJUS PICKLED SHRIMP

A third generation pickled shrimp recipe.



#3: TEXAS PICKED AND PICKLED

Pickled tomatoes, a recipe your taste buds have surely never tried before.



IN A PICKLE FESTIVAL, SCHEDULE:

11:00 a.m. - Pickled Pet Parade

Pickled Pet Parade 12:00 p.m. - Kids Coloring Contest (split into age groups 0-5 & 6-10)

Kids Coloring Contest (split into age groups 0-5 & 6-10) 1:00 p.m. - Guest Chef Salone Rinaldi From Food Network Chopped, Owner of Texas Q BBQ Sauce and Third Generation Pit Master, Demonstrating A Quick Pickle Recipe.

Guest Chef Salone Rinaldi From Food Network Chopped, Owner of Texas Q BBQ Sauce and Third Generation Pit Master, Demonstrating A Quick Pickle Recipe. 2:00 p.m. - Home Canning Pickle Contest (ALL ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED BY 1:00)

Home Canning Pickle Contest (ALL ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED BY 1:00) 2:45 p.m. - Kids Del Dixi Pickle Eating Contest (Ages 8-17)

Kids Del Dixi Pickle Eating Contest (Ages 8-17) 3:00 p.m. - Adults Del Dixi Pickle Eating Contest

Adults Del Dixi Pickle Eating Contest 3:30 p.m. - Adults Del Dixi Pickle Juice Drinking Contest

Cash prizes, trophies and other prizes will be awarded to the top contestants.

For more information, watch the full segment below:

