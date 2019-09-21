3 free ways to treat yourself this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - September 21 - September 22 is World Wellness weekend, and it's not a moment too soon. That summer glow is fading, and pretty much everyone is ready for some R & R. Treat yo' self at these events happening around Houston this weekend that promote mind, body and wellness health. The best part? They're all FREE.

1. Yoga in the Park at Hermann Park

Here's the skinny:

Yoga in the Park returns to Hermann Park Conservancy this fall with Namitzi Yoga. The free event takes place every Saturday near the Reflection Pool. All ages are welcome to join. Just be sure to bring your own yoga mat, towel and water. Namaste y'all.

When: Saturday, September 21, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Where: Hermann Park 6001 Fannin St. Houston, TX 77030

2. Family Fun HIIT Workout + Tacos at Memorial Park

Here's the skinny:

Bring the family to join Fast Laine Fit at Memorial Park this weekend where they'll host a free group workout session. Their organization works to fight childhood obesity by encouraging adults to get fit with their kids and exemplify healthy lifestyles. After you burn off all those calories, recover with free tacos and mimosas. Who needs Gatorade?

When: Saturday, September 21, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Where: Memorial Park 301 N Picnic Ln. Houston, TX 77024

3. Massage Envy is offering free body and skin care services

Here's the skinny:

Massage Envy is celebrating World Wellness Weekend by offering free sample treatments at all 12 Houston locations. Swing by your local Massage Envy to receive one of three free offers: a free skin care analysis with free skin care product sample (while supplies last), or free trials of Rapid Tension Relief or Total Body Stretch. There is no purchase necessary, and the free body and skincare services are available to both members and non-members.

When: Saturday Sept. 21 and Sunday Sept. 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: All 12 Houston Massage Envy locations

