3 activities that will make you want to book a trip to Fredericksburg now

HOUSTON - This summer, head to Fredericksburg and explore history, nature and so much more.

Fredericksburg features more than 80 restaurants, 1,200 bed-and-breakfast rooms, guesthouses, inns and more than two dozen wineries.

Amanda Koone, with the Fredericksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained how it's the perfect summer getaway..

"It's just about three and a half hours away," Koone said. "You can come and plan a long weekend and enjoy the whole family ... so if you want to really venture out with your family, you can go out to the tree and pick your peaches, and they have really great people there to help you find exactly what you're looking for."

There are plenty of exciting activities for the entire family to enjoy all summer long.

Old Tunnel State Park (bat cave)



The bat cave is an abandoned railroad tunnel that is home to millions of Mexican free-tailed bats every May through October. The upper viewing deck is open nightly at no charge.

Fredericksburg summer farmers market



The outdoor market features local fruits, vegetables, meats, gulf seafood, cheese, bread, wood-fired pizza, locally roasted coffee drinks and beans.

You'll also find a variety of local wine made with 100% Texas grapes that is open on Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. and admission is free.

Horse racing



Here's a favorite activity at the Gillespie Country Fairgrounds. Horse racing has been taking place in Gillespie County for more than a century.

For more information or to start planning your next trip to the hill country and Fredericksburg, click here.

Sponsored by Fredericksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau.

