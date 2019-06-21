3 activities to enjoy this summer in Frederickburg

HOUSTON - This summer, head to Fredericksburg and explore history, nature and so much more.

Fredericksburg features over 80 restaurants, more than 1,200 bed and breakfast rooms, guesthouses, Inns and more than two dozen wineries. Amanda Koone with the Fredericksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau explains.

It's just about three and a half hours away, you can come and plan a long weekend and enjoy the whole family... so if you want to really venture out with your family you can go out to the tree and pick your peaches, and they have really great people there to help you find exactly what you're looking for, said Koone.

There are plenty of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy all summer long.



Check out 3 fantastic locations, below:



OLD TUNNEL STATE PARK (BAT CAVE)



The bat cave is an abandoned railroad tunnel that is home to millions of Mexican Free-Tailed Bats every May through October. The upper viewing deck is open nightly at no charge.

FREDERICKSBURG SUMMER FARMERS MARKET



An outdoor market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meats, gulf seafood, cheese, bread, wood-fired pizza, locally roasted coffee drinks & beans.The market also offers a variety of local wine made with 100% texas grapes and is open on Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free.

HORSE RACING



A favorite activity at the Gillespie Country Fairgrounds.Horse racing has been taking place in gillespie county for more than a century.For more information or to start planning your next trip to the hill country and Fredericksburg, click here

