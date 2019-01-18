2019 last woman starting the Aramco Houston Half Marathon

HOUSTON - The Chevron Houston Marathon is happening Sunday, but did you know about the 2019 last woman starting the marathon? It's not a typo! Local elite athlete Megan Saloom will be the last person to cross the starting line and it's all for a good cause.

"I will be ther very very last person to start the race... and I will try to pass as many people as I can... I'm partnering with the marathon foundation to raise money for their different programs and charities through out the Houston communities," said Saloom.

Saloom is also putting Courtney & Derrick's marathon knowledge to the test, for all of the fun facts, watch the clip above.

