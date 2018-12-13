12 ways to experience the holidays at Moody Gardens

HOUSTON - Christmas is less than 12 days away, but don't fret there's still plenty to see and do with the entire family at Moody Gardens.

Jerri Hamacheck, marketing director at Moody Gardens, shares her 12 ways to a stress-free and memorable holiday season on Galveston Island.

“Come down to Moody Gardens. We’ve got so many different attractions there ranging from Festival of Lights, Ice Land, Zip Line. We've got the 3D Theater, so lots of options,” Hamacheck said.

Besides the attractions, you can also purchase unique holiday gifts, like gift cards for attraction tickets, on-site restaurants and the Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa.

On a budget, visit Moody Gardens on Food Drive Thursdays.

Every Thursday through January 6, bring a non-perishable food item and get 2 for 1 admission to Festival of Lights.

All food is donated to the Houston and Galveston County Food Banks.

Visit Moody Gardens Sunday through Thursday to save $5 per person at Ice Land, Festival of Lights and a variety of discounted Combination Tickets after 4pm.

The best deal is the Evening Pass, which saves you $5 on all Moody Gardens attractions after 4pm (that's over 70% off the regular price of admission).

For more information, click here or call 409-744-4673.

