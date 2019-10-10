10 Houston patio bars to enjoy the cooler temps

HOUSTON - In Houston, 85 degrees with no humidity is equivalent to fall weather -- and it's GLORIOUS. So, throw on your sweaters and boots. We've rounded up (in no particular order) 10 of the best patio bars in Houston to enjoy the *slightly* cooler temperatures.

1. Tikila's

Helpful review:

Accidentally stumbled onto this place, and it was a PLEASANT find! It's perfect for date night, the courtyard/patio area has these fun beds & perfect lighting for drinks & conversation. The side/entrance has these cool swings & the lighting is low & romantic. The inside it just as dope, and the drinks were good. - Andrea R.

Address: 2708 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008

Go for: Tiki vibes

Website: www.instagram.com/tikilasintheheights

2. Truck Yard

Helpful review:

Went on a Saturday night and found seating easily despite being packed. Can sit in old trucks and has multiple levels, but all exposed to live music...Most unique bar I've been to in Houston. Decor was unique, and included a karaoke connex box you could reserve, ping pong table (outside), and cornhole (outside). Small ferris wheel you can ride only if you buy the special drink. Super fun! - Rachel R.

Address: 2118 Lamar St., Houston, TX 77003

Go for: Truck decor and Ferris wheel

Website: www.truckyardhouston.com

3. Wicklow Heights

Helpful review:

One of my favorite bars in Htown and the BEST patio bar I know. Great place to take friends, meet a date, or even go alone; the crowd and staff are very chill & welcoming (bonus: the patio is dog-friendly, so there are usually pooches to pet!)… Events are frequent and interesting. I love bingo night here. - Haley A.

Address: 1027 W. 19th St. Houston, TX 77008

Go for: Regular rotating events

Website: www.wicklowheights.com

4. Secret Garden

Helpful review:

Wow, what a quaint gorgeous outdoor garden that really did feel "secret" - tucked out the back side of Bravery Chef Hall. The custom glass greenhouse that houses the bar is so unique and beautifully decorated with flowers. Feels very European. Several bar seats are available and there are a decent amount of tables/chairs out on the patio as well…Now that it's getting to be patio weather in Htown, can't wait to come back, order food from one of the 5 restaurant concepts inside Bravery Chef Hall, and take it outside to enjoy with a coffee or cocktail in this secret garden! - Nat W.

Address: 409 Travis St. Ste. A Houston, TX 77002

Go for: Greenhouse and Bravery Chef Hall

Website: www.facebook.com/secretgardenhtx

5. NettBar

Helpful review:

NettBar is a restored bungalow building complete with a large patio with games -- giant four square, giant Jenga, a bocce ball court, seating, heat lamps... there's even a fenced in dog courtyard. I appreciate how they have dog etiquette signs for inconsiderate (or simply clueless) dog parents. They don't have food, but they do have free popcorn and a rotating list of food trucks (schedule posted on their Facebook page). They also have Tuesday running club and steak night. Speaking of complimentary, they offer free blankets for those chilly nights. Plenty of TVs, train shots, cool bartenders. I'm a fan. - Farrah A.

Address: 4504 Nett St., Houston, TX 77007

Go for: Fenced in dog area, games and watching sports

Website: www.nettbarhouston.com

6. Cottonwood

Helpful review:

One of my favorite places in town. A really attractive patio, especially at night when the weather's nice. Good place to meet people, or find a corner to yourself. The beer selection is really solid, and the cocktails are pretty tasty, too. The food is generally pretty good, especially their brunch menu. Live music on some nights plays as much a part in your night as you want it to, as it's never too loud and generally pleasant. - Andrew G.

Address: 3422 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77018

Go for: Live music

Website: www.cottonwoodhouston.com

7. Axelrad​​​​​​​

Helpful review:

I love this space because somehow you can always find a place to sit, either bench or hammock, and there are dogs everywhere!! Beer selection is good, with price range typically between $5-8. Bands play here a lot, which is fun. Pizza place attached to it is good and has huge slices, just have to wait 20-30 min on the weekend. Also have food trucks that serve awesome stuff! - Lauren K.

Address: 1517 Alabama St, Houston, TX 77004​​​​​​​

Go for: Beer and hammocks

Website: www.axelradbeergarden.com

8. Lotti Dotti

Helpful review:

Awesome patio bar, a bunch of space to host events and people, outdoor and inside bar. The food my friends have had they loved. Tried the slime in the ice machine, Texas hammer and more. All the cocktails were amazing and they had something for everyone to try. I will definitely be back for more!!! Also an amazing playlist! - Iris R.

Address: 601 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006​​​​​​

Go for: Good music and food

Website: www.facebook.com/LottiDottiBar

9. Kirby Ice House

Helpful review:

Fun, laid-back, backyard atmosphere, always really busy on the weekends, but never overly crowded if you sit out in the patio furniture (Adirondack chairs, picnic tables) way in the back. The food trucks vary but are always delicious. There are something like 100 beers on tap, many of which are seasonal and change periodically. Not the best wine selection; a few staple cocktails on tap (Moscow mule, old fashioned, sangria, etc). Seating inside and out has a lot of different options - high tables, cushioned seats, sofas, lawn chairs, etc. - Taylor W.

Address: 3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Go for: Expansive patio and 22 & up crowd

Website: www.kirbyicehouse.com

10. Social Beer Garden​​​​​​​

Helpful review:

First off this place is super cool and so big. They have two floors, bottom floor has club music but it's not so loud that you can't talk to other people, second floor has different music with pool tables, ping pong table, darts and other little arcade games. The outside patio has hammocks, cornhole, picnic tables, music it's such a nice environment. Would definitely come back. - ibdaly

Address: 3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004

Go for: Variety in activities

Website: www.socialbeergardenhtx.com

Running out to enjoy these fall vibes like:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.