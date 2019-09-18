Welcome fall into your home with these 4 easy crafts that won't break the bank

HOUSTON - Fall officially is just around the corner and if you want to bring that dash of the new season into your home, there are fun and creative DIY projects you can do without spending much.

Lauren Beavers, home decor blogger from Hand Makes Home, stopped by the Houston Life studio and shared four easy and inexpensive crafts.

#1 FALL WREATH

Tools:

• Hot glue gun/ hot glue

• Scissors/wire cutters

• Paint brush + paint

Materials (per organizer)

• Embroidery hoop

• Floral/picks

• Command hook

Steps:

• Paint your hoop and allow drying completely.

• Arrange your leaves/florals around the ring and glue as you go along.

• Use your command hook to attach to the door.

#2: FABRIC PUMPKIN — USING A SEWING NEEDLE

Tools:

• Needle/ thread

• Hot glue gun/ hot glue

Materials:

• Fabric

• Stick from the yard

• PolyFill

Steps:

• Use a plate or something circular to draw a circle on the back of the fabric and cut along the line.

• Weave the needle + thread all along the outside of the pumpkin and pull string to cinch fabric together, creating what looks like a bag.

• Stuff with polyfill until it's full, pull the thread as tight as it allows and tie a knot to keep closed. Mold it in the shape of a pumpkin.

• Cut down your stick to size and hot glue it to create the "stem."

#3: FABRIC PUMPKIN — NO SEW OPTION

Tools:

• Hot glue gun/ hot glue

Materials:

• Fabric/ Old sweater

• Stick from the yard

• PolyFill

• Dollar store Styrofoam pumpkin

Steps:

• Cut a sleeve off an old sweater

• Cut two quarter-sized holes in the pumpkin (larger if your sweater/fabric is extra thick) one on the top and one on the bottom.

• Put the pumpkin inside the sweater sleeve and stuff the edges into the top and bottom holes.

• Add a drop of hot glue inside each side, and a drop on top of the pumpkin to attach your stick, which will be the stem.

#4: DOLLAR STORE SUCCULENT PUMPKIN

Tools:

• Knife

• Hot glue gun/ hot glue

• Paint brush

Materials:

• Dollar Store pumpkin

• Moss

• Succulents

• Foam filler

• Paint

Steps:

• Cut hole on the top of your pumpkin and insert foam filler.

• Paint your pumpkin and allow drying completely.

• Hot glue moss to the top of the pumpkin on top of the foam.

• Place succulents where you'd like.

Instructions provided by Lauren Beavers.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.