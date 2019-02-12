Wedding DIY projects do's and don'ts

HOUSTON - With engagement season here, event planner, Jennifer Harrup with Jennifer Laura Design shares a list of project do's and don'ts to avoid a DIY disaster at your wedding!

"Anything that's going to take a lot of time and preparationn on your wedding day, leave to the pro's... and just a couple quick table number ideas. The first one, you can take these simple numbers you buy at the craft store, give them a quick coat of paint, what fun table numbers. Also, little craft blocks, again you buy them at the craft store, give them a quick paint, cut a slit into them, and then you can pop these computer printed table numbers and just pop them right in," said Harrup.

To connect with Jennifer click here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.