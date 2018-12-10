Upcycling home decor

HOUSTON - Don't waste your time spending hours looking for home decor that will frankly be, too expensive!

Instead, roll up your sleeves and give the old item a new look. Upcycling expert Sarah Teresinski, shows us just how to do it.

"I purchased this diaper changing table... made sure it was sturdy... I lightly cleaned and sanded it, took my favorite metallic spray and spray painted it... it transformed into a bar cart," said Teresinski.

Watch the clip above for 3 easy home decor hacks.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.