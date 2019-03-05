Spring forward with your outdoor decor

HOUSTON - Help your home's exterior make a statement with these fun, creative projects.

Jennifer McDougald, with Legacy Home Staging and Furniture Painting, shares some inspiration for outdoor spring decor.

When it comes to the front door or patio, she suggests adding a vibrant wreath to the door, welcome sign and fun doormat to greet guests.

You can also create a DIY planter box with your address numbers and switch out the florals and sign with the different seasons.

Her last tip focuses on an unique way to dress up your mailbox.

“So it’s a planter box that you can set out by the curb, and put different flowers in it, again change it out throughout the season if you want, you can use just like an old vintage bike and it’s just a really cute fun way to put your mailbox on display out there," said McDougald.

To learn more about these projects, click here.

