HOUSTON - If you like to do a Valentine's Day dinner with the entire family, upcycling expert Sarah Teresinski shares ideas to get the little ones involved.

"It's an expensive holiday, it's usually a couple thing but once you have kids, we make it a family thing. So Valentine's Day is all about creating fun things we can do together," said Teresinski.

Watch the clip above for all your Valentine's Day tablescape inspiration!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.