JoyBox founder shares tips to create a pumpkin floral arrangement

HOUSTON - Try something new and create a fall-inspired arrangement using a pumpkin, instead of a traditional vase.

Layla Asgari, the founder of JoyBox Fine Flowers, shares her secrets for creating beautiful centerpieces.

"The whole objective is to always just try to make the eye move around the arrangement, and the way you do that is by adding, you know, things of different textures, different sizes, different colors," Asgari explains.

She also says it's perfectly fine to branch out of the traditional red, yellow and orange color palette for fall. She suggests adding peaches, pinks and purples to the mix.

Also, when working with roses, you can open them up a little more with this pro tip. Turn them upside down and twirl the stem for a few seconds!

JoyBox has a special offer for Houston Life viewers. Get 10% off with the online code: HOUSTONLIFE10.

This offer is also valid for phone orders, but you must mention you saw them on Houston Life.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.