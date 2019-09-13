Ignite your child's imagination with 3 DIY sensory activities

HOUSTON - Early on, sensory play can be beneficial for kids to build problem-solving skills, language development and motor skills, just to name a few.

Building your own DIY activities is easier than you might think.

Mom, blogger and founder of Young, Wild and Friedman, Julie Friedman, shares five benefits to sensory play.

5 BENEFITS TO SENSORY PLAY

Builds nerve connections with the developing brain's neural pathways.

Supports language development, cognitive growth, motor skills, problem solving skills and social interaction.

Aids in developing and enhancing memory functioning.

Perfect to help calm an anxious or frustrated child.

Helps children learn vitally important sensory attributes, (hot, cold, sticky, dry, etc.,)



Check out these 3 easy DIY activities for all age groups.

DIY SENSORY BOTTLE - BABIES

DIY SENSORY BIN - TODDLERS

Materials: Clear bottle, baby oil, candy coloring and glitter.Directions: Add baby oil, glitter and glue the lid on.

DIY SENSORY BIN - PRESCHOOLERS

Materials: Clear bin, beans, toys, scoopers and funnels.Directions: Pour in beans, add toys.

Materials: Clear bin, black water beads, toys, scoops and cups.Directions: Soak water beads for 6 hours, add toys.



Watch the full clip above to see the finished products.





