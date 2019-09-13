HL DIY

Ignite your child's imagination with 3 DIY sensory activities

Sensory activities for all age groups

HOUSTON - Early on, sensory play can be beneficial for kids to build problem-solving skills, language development and motor skills, just to name a few. 

Building your own DIY activities is easier than you might think. 

Mom, blogger and founder of Young, Wild and Friedman, Julie Friedman, shares five benefits to sensory play. 

5 BENEFITS TO SENSORY PLAY

  • Builds nerve connections with the developing brain's neural pathways.
  • Supports language development, cognitive growth, motor skills, problem solving skills and social interaction.
  • Aids in developing and enhancing memory functioning.
  • Perfect to help calm an anxious or frustrated child.
  • Helps children learn vitally important sensory attributes, (hot, cold, sticky, dry, etc.,)


Check out these 3 easy DIY activities for all age groups.

DIY SENSORY BOTTLE - BABIES


Materials: Clear bottle, baby oil, candy coloring and glitter.
Directions: Add baby oil, glitter and glue the lid on.
 

DIY SENSORY BIN - TODDLERS


Materials: Clear bin, beans, toys, scoopers and funnels.
Directions: Pour in beans, add toys.
 

DIY SENSORY BIN - PRESCHOOLERS


Materials: Clear bin, black water beads, toys, scoops and cups.
Directions: Soak water beads for 6 hours, add toys.


Watch the full clip above to see the finished products. 


 

