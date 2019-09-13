Ignite your child's imagination with 3 DIY sensory activities

HOUSTON - Early on, sensory play can be beneficial for kids to build problem-solving skills, language development and motor skills, just to name a few.
Building your own DIY activities is easier than you might think.
Mom, blogger and founder of Young, Wild and Friedman, Julie Friedman, shares five benefits to sensory play.
5 BENEFITS TO SENSORY PLAY
- Builds nerve connections with the developing brain's neural pathways.
- Supports language development, cognitive growth, motor skills, problem solving skills and social interaction.
- Aids in developing and enhancing memory functioning.
- Perfect to help calm an anxious or frustrated child.
- Helps children learn vitally important sensory attributes, (hot, cold, sticky, dry, etc.,)
Check out these 3 easy DIY activities for all age groups.
DIY SENSORY BOTTLE - BABIES
Materials: Clear bottle, baby oil, candy coloring and glitter.
Directions: Add baby oil, glitter and glue the lid on.
DIY SENSORY BIN - TODDLERS
Materials: Clear bin, beans, toys, scoopers and funnels.
Directions: Pour in beans, add toys.
DIY SENSORY BIN - PRESCHOOLERS
Materials: Clear bin, black water beads, toys, scoops and cups.
Directions: Soak water beads for 6 hours, add toys.
Watch the full clip above to see the finished products.
