HOUSTON - From pastel blues and pinks to DIY chocolate bunny milk cups, lifestyle blogger Meredith Staggers with Cake & Confetti shares tablescape ideas for your next gathering.

"I wanted everything to be inexpensive and that you could order it on Amazon Prime like tonight just in case," said Staggers.

To connect with Meredith click here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.