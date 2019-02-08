Easy ways to say "I love you"

HOUSTON - Whether you're sticking to a budget this Valentine's Day, or just not quite sure what to get that special someone, Tanji Patton with Goodtaste.tv shares easy gift options.

"If you're looking for something really inexpensive and you get a lot of bang for your buck, Mumm. It's on sale right now at H-E-B [...] it's like fifteen dollars a bottle, and it's really good," says Tanji.

To connect with Tanji and for more information, click here.

