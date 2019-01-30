DIY Marbling: Transforming your household items on a budget

HOUSTON - Spruce up your home this year with hand-marbling techniques that will make your household items look much more glamorous than they really are! Blogger Meredith Staggers with Cake & Confetti shows us all the tips and tricks.

"We're going to take a matte planter that you would hang on the wall... you're going to take a container filled with water... you're going to take nail polish... and we're going to go for it, mix it up, take the planter and you're going to dip it and take it right out," said Staggers.

Watch the clip above to transform your home on a budget!

