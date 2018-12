HOUSTON - From bath bombs to personalized ornaments, Derrick's sister and nieces share easy and affordable gift options for the holidays.

"The value in this is that it is so much fun for our family to do these projects together, we laugh and we giggle and we make crazy creations," says Elizabeth Shore.

If you try out any of these ideas, share your photos with us! Tag @houstonlifetv on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.