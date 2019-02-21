Create your own spring centerpiece at home

HOUSTON - Nothing sounds like spring more than fresh, colorful flowers and bright, bold colors.

Paul Brockman, interior designer, shares an easy idea to make your own centerpiece using flowers or herbs.

“You know this is a great live arrangement that you can keep throughout the whole spring,” Brockman said.

He suggests using a wicker basket or ceramic bowl you already have at home.

Then add flowers you can pick up at the store, no need to re-pot the plants, just place them in the container.

The last step is adding decorative moss to cover the area.

If using a basket, line the container with a garbage bag before placing your arrangement.

To connect with Paul, visit www.paulbrockman.com.

