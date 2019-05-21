Create your own party decor and save big!

HOUSTON - Mom and dad - lets face it! Kids might not appreciate an expensive birthday party, so why spend a ton of money on it?! Upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski shares tips to throw a great birthday party on a budget.
Birthday parties can get expensive, especially if you have them at home. But these are some fun tips you can do inexpensively instead of going to the party store, having a party planner, anything like that," said Teresinski.
To connect with Sarah, click here
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.