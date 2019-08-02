5 ways to revamp the homework space

HOUSTON - Getting the kids focused on homework tasks after a long school day can be a daunting task, but having a cool space to work in can make all the difference.

Upcycling Expert, Sarah Teresinski with Redeux Kidz shares inexpensive projects to revamp the kids homework space for this upcoming school year.

Check out step-by-step instructions below:

INEXPENSIVE SUPPLY CADDY

UPCYCLED TAPE DISPENSER

Materials: Empty veggie tray, spray paint, one soup can & tapeDirections: Clean the veggie tray, paint the tray, cover the tin can with duct tape or paint and finally load with school supplies

SCHOOL-THEMED STORAGE BIN

Materials: Paper towel dispenser, tape, scissors, protractor, etc.,

COOL PENCIL DISPENSER

Materials: Crate, box or planter, 15-20 standard rulers and hot glueDirections: Hot glue rulers around the entire outside surface of the crate

DIY BULLETIN BOARD

Materials: Straw dispenser, art supplies and pencilsDirections: Decorate the outside of the straw dispenser and fill it up with pencils

Materials: Clipboards, duct tape, glue stick and wrapping paperDirections: Decorate clip boards with wrapping paper, use mod podge to glue wrapping paper on clipboard and hang up to display art or school papers

