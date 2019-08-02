5 ways to revamp the homework space

HOUSTON - Getting the kids focused on homework tasks after a long school day can be a daunting task, but having a cool space to work in can make all the difference.
Upcycling Expert, Sarah Teresinski with Redeux Kidz shares inexpensive projects to revamp the kids homework space for this upcoming school year.
Check out step-by-step instructions below:
INEXPENSIVE SUPPLY CADDY
Materials: Empty veggie tray, spray paint, one soup can & tape
Directions: Clean the veggie tray, paint the tray, cover the tin can with duct tape or paint and finally load with school supplies
UPCYCLED TAPE DISPENSER
Materials: Paper towel dispenser, tape, scissors, protractor, etc.,
SCHOOL-THEMED STORAGE BIN
Materials: Crate, box or planter, 15-20 standard rulers and hot glue
Directions: Hot glue rulers around the entire outside surface of the crate
COOL PENCIL DISPENSER
Materials: Straw dispenser, art supplies and pencils
Directions: Decorate the outside of the straw dispenser and fill it up with pencils
DIY BULLETIN BOARD
Materials: Clipboards, duct tape, glue stick and wrapping paper
Directions: Decorate clip boards with wrapping paper, use mod podge to glue wrapping paper on clipboard and hang up to display art or school papers
Sarah was also featured on Flea Market Decor's August DIY issue. For more details just watch the Facebook video below:
