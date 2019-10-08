5 kids' Halloween costumes under $10

HOUSTON - This year skip the store-bought Halloween costumes and make them yourself.

Don’t overpay for expensive pieces that only get worn once, and eventually just get thrown away.

Upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski help us stick to a budget of under $10.

Check out these 5 DIY ideas your kids will love, inspired by their favorite movie characters.

ANNABELLE

FREDDIE MERCURY

A thrifted dress or nightgown, one T-shirt, charcoal toothpaste, zinc oxide diaper ointment, a spray bottle filled with water and Jell-O.

ELTON JOHN : ROCKETMAN

Thrifted denim pants, white tank top, a mustache and a silver studded belt.

FORKY: TOY STORY 4

Thrifted baseball pants, T-shirt, glitter, spray adhesive, hat, sunglasses and a baseball bat.

DETECTIVE PIKACHU

Thrifted white T-shirt, red Christmas tinsel, white poster board, chopstick or ruler, hot glue, googly eyes, black sharpie, red and blue paint.

Thrifted yellow and brown T-shirts, 2 baseball hats, men’s dress pants, headband, one hanger or pipe cleaner, red lipstick, paper towels and hot glue.

For more information watch the full clip above.

To connect with Sarah, click here.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.