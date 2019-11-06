5 easy and inexpensive projects to help dress up the dinner table

HOUSTON - The holidays are here, and if you're planning to host a dinner party soon, you might want to take notes.
Upcycling Expert Sarah Teresinski with Redeux Kidz shows you how to create a fabulous dinner table without having to break the bank.
One tip is printing out a menu and putting it in a thrift frame.
"The thrift frame cost me one dollar and there are so many different printables online," said Teresinski. "It's just a great little added touch, it's the table look so nice and elegant."
HERE'S HOW YOU CAN DRESS UP YOUR TABLE UNDER $50
FRAMED MENU
- Print online
- Add menu into a picture frame
DIY TABLE RUNNER
- Using a closet door and paint it
- Add greens and oranges
DECORATIVE CENTERPIECES
- Materials: 3 wine bottles, remove the labels,
- Thread in small battery operated lights
- Soak off the label
TRIVIA PARTY FAVOR
- Materials: Empty mint containers, hot glue, trivia
- Questions printed online
- T-shirt strips for ribbon
ADD A THROW ON THE BACK OF A CHAIR
