5 easy and inexpensive projects to help dress up the dinner table

Make your dinner table look fabulous without breaking the bank

HOUSTON - The holidays are here, and if you're planning to host a dinner party soon, you might want to take notes.

Upcycling Expert Sarah Teresinski with Redeux Kidz shows you how to create a fabulous dinner table without having to break the bank.

One tip is printing out a menu and putting it in a thrift frame.  

"The thrift frame cost me one dollar and there are so many different printables online," said Teresinski. "It's just a great little added touch, it's the table look so nice and elegant."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN DRESS UP YOUR TABLE UNDER $50
 

FRAMED MENU

  • Print online
  • Add menu into a picture frame

 

DIY TABLE RUNNER

  • Using a closet door and paint it
  • Add greens and oranges

 

DECORATIVE CENTERPIECES

  • Materials: 3 wine bottles, remove the labels,
  • Thread in small battery operated lights
  • Soak off the label

 

TRIVIA PARTY FAVOR

  • Materials: Empty mint containers, hot glue, trivia
  • Questions printed online
  • T-shirt strips for ribbon

 

ADD A THROW ON THE BACK OF A CHAIR

