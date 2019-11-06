5 easy and inexpensive projects to help dress up the dinner table

HOUSTON - The holidays are here, and if you're planning to host a dinner party soon, you might want to take notes.

Upcycling Expert Sarah Teresinski with Redeux Kidz shows you how to create a fabulous dinner table without having to break the bank.

One tip is printing out a menu and putting it in a thrift frame.

"The thrift frame cost me one dollar and there are so many different printables online," said Teresinski. "It's just a great little added touch, it's the table look so nice and elegant."

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN DRESS UP YOUR TABLE UNDER $50



FRAMED MENU

Print online

Add menu into a picture frame

DIY TABLE RUNNER

Using a closet door and paint it

Add greens and oranges

DECORATIVE CENTERPIECES

Materials: 3 wine bottles, remove the labels,

Thread in small battery operated lights

Soak off the label

TRIVIA PARTY FAVOR

Materials: Empty mint containers, hot glue, trivia

Questions printed online

T-shirt strips for ribbon

ADD A THROW ON THE BACK OF A CHAIR

Let's upcycle a closet door into a runner for your Holiday table shall we! Thanksgiving is right around the corner and I can't wait to share with you my upcycled tablescape! Tune in on Nov. 5th to @houstonlifetv @nbc and see my latest 🎬 segment all about upcycling and reviving! pic.twitter.com/xw0x2WAO6Z — Sarah Teresinski (@redeuxkidz) October 27, 2019

