Top 7 paint color trends to try in your home

HOUSTON - When it comes to home design and improvement projects, finding the right paint color for a room or space can be a daunting task.

Do you go with what you like or what's on trend, and what about all of the different shades a color can come in? The options are truly endless.

That's where the experts come in.

With more than 20 years' of experience in the paint industry, the team at SRH Paint Co., a Benjamin Moore Paint Store, is your one-stop shop for all things paint.

Steven Hill, owner of SRH Paint Co., actually suggests customers pick out their paint colors last when remodeling or decorating a room.

We find that it's a lot easier to choose your paint colors last, so that way you know, once you have samples or you have your décor, your home furnishings in place, that way you can start to work with the colors that are already present," Hill explained.

He also revealed 7 paint color trends, from Benjamin Moore, that you don't want to miss out on in 2020.

This color can be used in studies and formal living areas.

This color is great on the walls of a study or living space and comes from Benjamin Moore's historical collection.

This color is a fun choice for several areas of the home, including bathrooms and kitchens. ​​​​​​​

This color makes a softer statement for the walls in a bedroom.

This color is great if you want to make a statement with a front door or accent piece.

This color works well for accents walls and furniture pieces.

This color helps make an empty bedroom wall pop with color.

SRH Paint Co. is hosting some in-store workshops to help customers looking to create faux finishes in their homes.

They've also partnered up with Lauren Battistini of LFB Color to offer complimentary 30-minute in-store consultations for customers who would like assistance in selecting the right paint colors for their projects.

To learn more, visit www.springbenjaminmoore.com or call 832-437-0347.

This article is sponsored by SRH Paint Co.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.