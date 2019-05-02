Thank you, next! How you can properly dispose of your unwanted items

HOUSTON - By now, you might have heard of the KonMari method, getting organized by letting go of items that don't spark joy in your life.

But, where should you take those unwanted items?

Ashley Barber, founder of Simply Maven and Houston’s first certified KonMari consultant shares her tips on how you can properly dispose of your items.

It’s about finding the balance with your time, your budget, how much stuff you got and of course your values." –Ashley Barber

Tips to Properly Dispose Unwanted Items

Trash Donation places don’t want your trash — it makes their jobs harder. If it is stained, ripped, missing pieces, broken, or simply not it good enough condition to give to someone you know, then it needs to be thrown away or recycled.

Recycle Standards: Paper, glass, plastics sometimes provided in your area or can be taken to a center H&M: Clothing drop off Metal Hangers - scrap metal recyclers Best Buy: Variety of electronics (can also inquire about trade in or recycle recycles electronic) Target Recycling at front of stores: mp3 players, cell phones, and ink cartridges, CD jewel cases Goodwill E-cycle: electronics recycling and refurbishment When in doubt, ask google!

Donate/Giveaway: Giveaway: Be mindful, and ask person first if they actually want it (sometimes they don’t!) Donations: SO MANY OPTIONS. Goodwill & Salvation Army The Cottage Shop in Montrose MAMs (Memorial Assistance Ministries) Assistance League Charity Guild Vincent’s Resale Shop in Bellaire The Blue Bird Circle Libraries accept books and some electronics Vet clinics sometimes accept used linens Dry cleaners may accept hangers Use your network and ask around Call ahead to save yourself a trip Be mindful of the charity’s needs, what do they take, when can they take it, how do they need it delivered (bagged, boxed, or on hangers) (you are giving to help, not be a burden!) Outsource: 1-800-Got Junk or Junkluggers — will take it all and find a home for it for you.

Sell: Balance time w/ ROI. Direct Sell - eBay, Facebook groups, postmark, Thred up. High-end: Ashley Zarr, TheRealReal. Check Designer Directory. Local Consignment: Charity Guild, Baubles and Beads, Cheeky Vintage, More Than You Can Imagine, Couture Blowout



