New Year's Eve tablescapes ideas

HOUSTON - If you are hosting a New Year’s Eve event, you know guest tend to navigate toward the dinner table. That’s why setting a beautiful tablescape is so important, but in order to make it perfect for the holiday, you need more than just beautiful glassware.

“One of the best things about a great tablescape is that it is not only fun and festive but it also includes a takeaway that your guest can take. It not only decorates the table, but your guest can take it with them at the end of the night," said Rainey Richardson, a design expert at the Houston Design Center who stopped by our studio with three different ways to set a tablescape, by starting with the tablewear your already own.

“You use what you have, because the dishes are the expensive part, and then you just accessorize around those and that’s what we did,” said Richardson.

The first look is Bubbly, a fun gold polka-dot design with gold flatware where you can include a place card holder.

“You want for your guest to know that you were expecting them and that you are happy to have them in your home,” said Richardson.

She also recommends the modern farmhouse, a very popular look this holiday season in which you can mix textures and natural elements and use an ornament for a takeaway for the guests.

The last option Richardson recommends is a more affordable, eclectic look.

“Use what you have and mix it with what you like to make a designed, personal to-you look."

As a money saving tip, if you do not have a napkin ring, “tie some ribbon around a napkin and it will look great,” she said.

These festive ideas will surely get you praise from your guest.

