How to incorporate popular design trends into your space

HOUSTON - The latest trends in home design and decor are already creating a buzz for the New Year.

Interior Designer Paul Brockman shares some of his favorites and how you can bring these looks into your own spaces.

"If you are working on your accessories, think of metal, textures and sheen and think of incorporating all three of those," Brockman explained.

He also suggests having some fun with design like re-purposing a bottom cabinet space to create a unique home for your four-legged friends or a mural wall using wallpaper featuring family photos.

Special thanks to Lam Bespoke for providing accessories for this segment.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.