Home decor to bring you luck

HOUSTON - In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we think it is a good idea to chase the luck of the Irish all year long. And the simple way to bring good fortune into your home is with the right decoration elements.

Chic accent pieces, like a pineapple lamp or a standing Buddha statue, can help to bring wealth and luck, according to interior designer Rainey Richardson, who stopped by our studio to share tips on lucky design items for your home.

According to Richardson, adding a clover plant into your space is a good way to start, but incorporating small accessories with lucky symbols like horseshoes, wishbones or elephants can also do the trick.

“A contemporary take on a shoe that don’t have to look super western can represent good luck and good wealth. Same thing with an elephant. Any elephant that has his trunk up, that means good luck. If the elephant has his trunk down, bad luck. Don’t put that in your house, ever,” said

Richardson, who also recommends incorporating lucky elements in a sneaky way.

“Instead of having actual pieces of bamboo, I have incorporated it in some flatware with that same a bamboo design,” said Richardson.

For more tips, watch the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.