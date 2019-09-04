6 affordable decorating items you can add to your she shed

HOUSTON - Move over man cave! It's time to make room for the she shed.

Women have been creating a space of their own with this popular trend and it's very easy to get one for yourself in the Houston area, because the she shed is the main attraction at the Fall Katy Home & Garden Show and Vintage Market, happening Sept. 7-8 at the Merrell Center in Katy.

Interior designer Mary Strong, with Elizabeth Cole Design, will be showcasing a one-of-a-kind she shed at the event, and she stopped by the Houston Life studio with six ways to spruce up or create your own she shed space without breaking the bank.

"People can certainly convert the garage. Ideally, you're going to have your own space in the yard. The man cave is in the home, the she shed is much cooler and you get to escape the house and have your own spot," Strong said.

Here are the six items Strong recommends for making your she shed cozy and chic.

1. PILLOWS

Pillows are the easiest way to spruce up your she shed that won't break the bank.

"You can incorporate any kind of style. And if you like to decorate seasonally a pillow is a great way to do it."

2. FAUX FLOWER AND VASES

A quick way to breathe life to a table is adding a centerpiece. An alternative to finding one large item is finding a few coordinating items to place together next to a candle for ambiance.

"And if you do candles, use a flameless candle because you don't want to burn down your she shed."

3. CHAIRS WITH AN ANTIQUE LOOK

It works for a few different design styles like shabby chic, farmhouse or farmhouse chic.

"Make it comfier by adding a pillow or a tailored cushion."

4. LINENS AND THROW BLANKETS

Linens are an easy and inexpensive way to dress up a ceiling, chair, settee or bed.

"Layering all those naturals textures warms it up to make it cozy."

5. OLD DOORS

Use any old doors or screen doors lying around your house. They serve as an alternative art focal point in a she shed.

"These are all reclaimed pieces. Many of you may have them at your farm house or at your ranch and you may never thought of using them to create some interest."

6. STORAGE

Use a bookcase as a multi-purpose piece of furniture to showcase some decorative accessories or plants.

"If you're going to use your she shed for crafts and you need some storage this is a great place to do that. We're just displaying some flowers, but I would stock it up as a little bar for myself."

To see Strong's decorating tips, watch the video above.

