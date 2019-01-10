Where to shop to find healthy food at everyday prices

HOUSTON - Whether you're wanting to eat more fruits and vegetables, try a specific diet, or just explore new better-for-you products, Sprouts Farmers Market is your one-stop shop for healthy living.

Houston Life's Courtney Zavala recently stopped in for a shopping trip with Cassandra Roschen, spokesperson for Sprouts Farmers Market.

"Right now, here at Sprouts, we have our organic sale going on, so you will find hundreds of guest-favorite organics throughout the entire store, all on promotion through Wednesday, so it’s a great time to stock up and save," Roschen said.

Besides organic produce, Sprouts has a wide selection of more than 7,500 vitamins, supplements and body care products made with natural, organic and clean ingredients.

A new Sprouts location will open at University Commons in Sugar Land next Wednesday, January 16.

Doors open at 7 a.m., and to celebrate the grand opening, the first 200 shoppers in line will receive 20 percent off their total initial purchase.

For more information, visit www.sprouts.com.

This article is sponsored by Sprouts Farmers Market.

