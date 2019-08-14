The Houston-area grocery store deals you need to know about before heading back to school

HOUSTON - Before you go to the grocery store this week, you might want to check your mailbox!

That's because local stores send out weekly mailers with great savings and deals.

Nora Kapche, Coupon Contessa, tracked down some of her top picks and shared them on "Houston Life."

Find Nora's deals below:

H-E-B

*Buy One Get This FREE Deals

- Buy Betty Crocker Mug Treats and Get Free Milk Or Buy A 12-Pack Of Hot Pockets and Get A 5-Count Free

*Check Out Meal Deals and Get Free Items

- Buy 2 Tyson Breaded Boneless Chicken Tenders and Get 3 Items FREE - Mac and Cheese, Broccoli Florets and Honey Mustard (With In Store Coupons)

- $2.97 For Boneless Beef Top Sirloin Steaks

*Savings Of Over $3 Per Pound (Stock Up!)

- $2.47 For Pork Tenderloin Or Pork Chops

- 65 Cent Strawberries

H-E-B KID'S DAY - THIS SATURDAY

- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- Kid-Friendly Food Samples, Activities and More!

KROGER

- Buy 5 Save $5 Deals On A Variety Of Items

- From BBQ Sauce To Toilet Paper

- Look For The In-Store Tags and Buy Increments Of 5

- Example: Coffee Creamer, La Croix, Chips, Coffee and Cereal

- Buy One Get One FREE Sale: Breyers Ice Cream, Pepsi, Coke or 7 Up Products, Viva Paper Towels, Sara Lee Bread and Simple Truth Natural Chicken

*Not Often That You Get Free Chicken So Stock The Freezer!

*Download Digital Coupon - Friday and Saturday Only

- $4.77 Large Shrimp

- 99 Cent Kroger Cheese

- $3.99 Gatorade 12 Packs

*Stock The Freezer Meat Deals:

- $2.97 Boneless Chuck Steak

- $2.99 Ground Turkey

SPROUTS

- 48 Cent Per Pound Peaches

- Buy One Get One FREE All Natural Chicken

- 35% Off Plant Based Brands Like So Delicious, Horizon Organic And Silk

*Sprouts 72 Hour Sale Friday, Saturday And Sunday

- 3 For $1 Mangos And Pears

- $1.99 St Louis Style Ribs

- Veggie Chips For 99 Cents

FIESTA

*TODAY Only: Fresh Produce Deals

- Cantaloupe 4 Pounds for 97 Cents

- Yellow Onions 3 Pounds for 95 Cents

- Cilantro 5 Bunches for 95 Cents

*Meat/Poultry Deals (Stock The Freezer!)

- $2.47/lb Beef Shoulder Steak

- 77 Cent/lb Pork Sirloin Chop OR Split Chicken Breast

*Saturday and Sunday Specials

- 87 Cent Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

For more information or to connect with the Coupon Contessa, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.