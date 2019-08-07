The $99 hotel deal you NEED to know about

HOUSTON - Do you want to get away before summer officially ends? For a limited time, you can score deep discounts on select destinations.

Senior editor of Travelzoo, Gabe Saglie shares four things to keep in mind before planning your end of summer vacation.

Go close

Go hot

Go big

Go far

Here are Saglie's top deals:

1) Hotel Galvez & Spa, Galveston

Famous AAA 4-Diamond hotel set right across from the beach, with a large outdoor pool with swim-up bar and complimentary bikes.

$99/night (30% off)

2) Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, San Antonio

Popular 4-Star resort hotel located right alongside the city’s famed River Walk and two blocks from The Alamo.

$135/night (45% off)

3) Hutton Hotel, Nashville

Deluxe 5-Star hotel named one of the top 5 hotels in all of Tennessee (US News)

Great location in Music City: Sitting between Vanderbilt University, Centennial Park and Broadway Avenue

$199/night in a one bedroom suite (65% off) with breakfast for two. Travel through December.

4) Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale

Scottsdale’s longest running AAA 5-Diamond resort

This sprawling property is kid friendly. It features six pools, a zip line, fishing, nighttime poolside movies, etc.

$179/night for the Superhero Summer at the Princess package, with $50 daily resort credit for travel through Labor Day

5) The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Lake Las Vegas

Newly renovated AAA 4-Diamond, Mediterranean-style resort on the shores of Lake Las Vegas

Property features multiple pools and there are two golf courses nearby

$99-$149/night with buffet breakfast for 2 + valet (60% off) for travel through September, including Labor Day weekend

6) Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, Los Cabos, Mexico

Brand new property, and one of the most anticipated hotel openings of 2019 in Cabo

A project from Robert DeNiro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Features four swimming pools, a full spa, plenty of beachfront, plus an outpost for the famed Nobu restaurant

The 13,000 sq. ft. spa has a hydrotherapy circuit and wellness-focused activities like yoga classes

$299/night (50% off) with gourmet breakfast daily, plus $120 spa credit for travel through November.

To get in on these travel deals and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.