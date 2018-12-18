Holiday beauty bargains and stocking stuffer ideas

HOUSTON - Still shopping for unique gifts or stocking stuffers?

Rachel Gower with The Upper Hand salon suggests shopping at the beauty counter for some great holiday bargains on popular products and gift sets.

"This is the best time to get some of those splurge items at steal prices," Gower said.

She also says you can divide and conquer by buying gift sets with multiple items and then splitting them up to create multiple gifts.

This works great for beauty products like lip glosses, mascaras and perfume sets.

