Grocery deals of the week and 3 meals made with leftover chicken

How to save big at the grocery store and prepare meals for the family this week

HOUSTON - Looking for some dinner inspiration this week?

Nora Kapche, Coupon Contessa, shares three easy recipes using leftover chicken and reveals her top deals at the grocery store this week. 

“Your meals are going to be prepared very easy this week and you’ll find that you’re saving a whole lotta money, because you’re not going out for fast food and you have a plan of your meals,” Kapche said.

Click here for the recipes 

The following grocery store deals are valid Wednesday, January 22 through Tuesday, January 29.

H-E-B

Hill Country Fare Large Grade A Eggs 87 cents per dozen

77 cents per pound for Large Navel Oranges or Texas Grapefruit

20 % off ALL HEB Organics  products

Boneless Beef Shoulder Roast $2.47 per pound

ALDI

4 pound bag of California Navel Oranges for $1.99

Washington Pink Lady Apples 3 pound bag for $1.99

39 cents for Hass Avocados 

Green Grapes for 99 cents per pound

Fresh Family Pack Chicken Breasts for $1.49 per pound

Sprouts 

88 cents per pack of Blueberries or Blackberries 

88 cents each for Eggplant and Red Bell Peppers 

88 cents per pound for Roma Tomatoes or Cauliflower 

77 cents each for Jumbo Hass Avocados 

Butcher Shop Air Chilled Organic Whole Chicken for $1.99 per pound.  Reg price is $3.49 per pound

To connect with Nora and to keep up with her deals, log on to www.couponcontessa.com.

 

 

