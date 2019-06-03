Get surgical results without the surgery with FaceTite & BodyTite

HOUSTON - Board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Forrest Roth stopped by the HL studio to inform viewers about the groundbreaking FaceTite & BodyTite procedures, that promise to give you surgical results without the surgery.
"It's a three step procedure. First we numb you [...] then we heat and tighten the skin [...] and then we liposuction the area," said Dr. Forrest Roth of West Ave Plastic Surgery. "Once the skin is tightened and the fat is melted, then liposuctioned... it's gone. It's not coming back, unless you gain more weight."
If you would like to learn more about Dr. Roth's FaceTite & BodyTite procedures, call (713) 559-9300 or click here to visit online.
This article is sponsored by West Ave Plastic Surgery.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.