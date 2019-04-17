Frugal spring cleaning tips

HOUSTON - Coupon Contessa - Nora Kapche stopped by our Houston Life studio with her favorite life hacks, that can save you big bucks.

Today, Nora's helpful ideas were tips on how to make your own cleaning products, using stuff you already have lying around the house.

"You already have things, in your house, to do this... and they are very inexpensive," said Nora.

To learn what possible cleaners you may already have lying around your home, watch the full video above or click here to visit Nora's website.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.