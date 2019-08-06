HOUSTON - If you're a college student, are you ready for campus life? Moving from one home to another is never easy, what is easy is putting plans off!

Bed, Bath and Beyond is helping all college students stay on top of their game this school year with every needed tool needed before the big move-in date.

Here are 5 steps to make a dorm room feel like home:

STEP #1: BUILDING A COMFORTABLE BED

The most important decor statement in a dorm room reflects a student's personal style. Bed Bath and Beyond offers a wide assortment of bedroom styles including; classic, glam, boho and solids. In college, students basically live on their bed so protecting it with toppers and pads are essential. Pro tip, one bedsheet is not enough, students will need an extra set or two for laundry day. Bed, Bath and Beyond offers sheets in luxe cotton, jersey or alternative fabrics.



STEP #2: MAKE THE MOST OUT OF YOUR SPACE



Dorm rooms bring a whole new meaning to small space living. Bed Bath and Beyond offers smart solutions to maximize the space. College Shopping Expert, Shelsea Sain says maximizing the space under the bed, over the for and in the closet can be simple. Examples include; Shoe organizers, stacking drawers, hangers, etc.,



STEP #3: ADD COZY ACCENTS



Add small, decorative pieces for a cozy atmosphere. Examples include faux fur area rugs, pillows, throw blanket and lamps with USB ports for multi-use.



STEP #4: MAKE IT PERSONAL WITH FUN DECOR



Wall decor creates an instant change in atmosphere. Select fun items that can be easily removed from the walls. Examples include artwork, mirrors, peel and stick wallpaper, hooks, etc.,



STEP #5: BRING IN EXTRA SEATING FOR FRIENDS TO HANG OUT

Examples include ottomans and fold up chairs, they don't take up too much space.



Still need more help? Check out these 3 tips to consider when shopping for college necessities.

For more information click here.

