3 grocery stores with BIG savings this week

HOUSTON - It's Wednesday, and if you like to look at your mailbox ads, you know Wednesdays mean big savings at the grocery store. All of the ads are released today, and the Coupon Contessa, Nora Kapche compiled a list of the best ways we can save, but act fast! These deals are only available for a limited time!

ALDI

Baby Bella Mushrooms 89 cents per 8 ounce package

Multi Colored Peppers $1.49 per 3 pack

California Cara Cara Ornages 79 cents per pound

Large Pineapples 99 cents each

Hass Avocados 33 cents each

Pasta Sauce 85 cents each

Organic Pasta 99 cents per package

Long Grain White Rice 99 cents per 3 pound bag

$1.45 per pound St. Louis Pork Spareribs

$1.99 Chicken Tenderloins

KROGER

88 cents each Cantaloupe and Jumbo Hass Avocados

88 cents per pound Asparagus and Tomatoes on the vine

39 cents per pound Freash Heritage Farm Leg Quarters sold in a 10 pound bag for $3.90

4 Days Only

Thurs - Sunday

$3.99 Blue Bell when you buy 2

49 cent Powerade when you buy 10

$1.67 Boneless Pork Loin or

Chicken Breasts

Friday and Saturday ONLY

$1.49 Minute Maid Orange Juice, Kelloggs Nutri grain bars or Special K Bars

$4.99 Wright Bacon

H-E-B

Rib Fest

$1.27 per pound Pork Spareribs

$1.47 per pound St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs

$1.67 per pound Pork Baby Back Ribs

Buy this get That FREE deals

Buy 2 Kellogg's Pop Tarts Get FREE Mother's Cookies

Meal Deals

Buy 2 HEB Hill Country Fare Breasts, Beef or Pork for Fajitas and get 3 Items Free

Mark's Good Stuff Salsa

Kraft Natural Shredded Cheese

HEB Texas Tough Aluminum Foil

Savings Round Up

Spend $10 on Select Colgate or Palmolive Products in 1 transaction and get a $3 Coupon at checkout. Limit 1 $3 coupon per household per day. Coupon Valid 4/10 - 4/23.

