3 grocery stores with BIG savings this week

HOUSTON - It's Wednesday, and if you like to look at your mailbox ads, you know Wednesdays mean big savings at the grocery store. All of the ads are released today, and the Coupon Contessa, Nora Kapche compiled a list of the best ways we can save, but act fast! These deals are only available for a limited time!
ALDI
- Baby Bella Mushrooms 89 cents per 8 ounce package
- Multi Colored Peppers $1.49 per 3 pack
- California Cara Cara Ornages 79 cents per pound
- Large Pineapples 99 cents each
- Hass Avocados 33 cents each
- Pasta Sauce 85 cents each
- Organic Pasta 99 cents per package
- Long Grain White Rice 99 cents per 3 pound bag
- $1.45 per pound St. Louis Pork Spareribs
- $1.99 Chicken Tenderloins
KROGER
- 88 cents each Cantaloupe and Jumbo Hass Avocados
- 88 cents per pound Asparagus and Tomatoes on the vine
- 39 cents per pound Freash Heritage Farm Leg Quarters sold in a 10 pound bag for $3.90
4 Days Only
Thurs - Sunday
- $3.99 Blue Bell when you buy 2
- 49 cent Powerade when you buy 10
- $1.67 Boneless Pork Loin or
- Chicken Breasts
Friday and Saturday ONLY
- $1.49 Minute Maid Orange Juice, Kelloggs Nutri grain bars or Special K Bars
- $4.99 Wright Bacon
H-E-B
Rib Fest
- $1.27 per pound Pork Spareribs
- $1.47 per pound St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs
- $1.67 per pound Pork Baby Back Ribs
Buy this get That FREE deals
- Buy 2 Kellogg's Pop Tarts Get FREE Mother's Cookies
Meal Deals
Buy 2 HEB Hill Country Fare Breasts, Beef or Pork for Fajitas and get 3 Items Free
- Mark's Good Stuff Salsa
- Kraft Natural Shredded Cheese
- HEB Texas Tough Aluminum Foil
Savings Round Up
- Spend $10 on Select Colgate or Palmolive Products in 1 transaction and get a $3 Coupon at checkout. Limit 1 $3 coupon per household per day. Coupon Valid 4/10 - 4/23.
To connect with Nora and for more information on couponing, click here.
